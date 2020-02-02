Cabinet expansion: Satish Jarkiholi predicts 'trouble' for govt

Congress MLA from Yamakanamaradi, Satish Jarkiholi, has predicted that the BJP government in the state would “certainly run into trouble” after Cabinet expansion.

“It is difficult to control people who have come to BJP through Operation Kamala. The leaders are at their mercy and are constrained to oblige them. Under such circumstances, there cannot be district-wise or cast-wise representation in the Cabinet. The BJP is facing an uphill task and it will have to neglect the original members, which certainly leads to discontentment in the party,” Jarkiholi said, adding that Congress was eagerly awaiting Cabinet expansion.

He was speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Sunday.

Describing his brother Ramesh “troublemaker,” Satish said that the former would insist for water resources portfolio, earlier handled by D K Shivakumar. “His demand is driven by selfish motive and there is no intention on his part to serve people,” Satish alleged, wondering how Chief Minister Yediyurappa would “tolerate” his brother.