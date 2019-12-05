'Can’t even think of joining communal party'

Rubbishing disqualified Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s claim that he would bring Siddaramaiah to the BJP after the bypolls, the Congress Legislature Party leader on Thursday lambasted (Ramesh) saying who’s he to decide and added that he cannot even think about joining the ‘communal party’

Speaking to reporters at Kerur in Badami taluk, Siddaramaiah said, “It’s a very immature statement. Ramesh (Jarkiholi) neither has any ideological commitment nor political philosophy. He says whatever he wants.”

“Politics is no child’s play. I have fought against the communal forces all my life. So, he (Ramesh) should stop making such irresponsible,” the Leader of Opposition in Assembly said.

Replying to a query on ‘Siddaramaiah loner in the Congress’ statements by the BJP, the CLP leader said, “I am not a loner in the party. BJP leaders are spreading blatant lies. It’s a publicity gimmick. We are united and lakhs of Congress workers are with us,” he said.

On Mallikarjun Kharge Dalit CM issue, Siddaramaiah said that the high command will take a decision after the outcome of the bypolls. It is too early to discuss about who would become CM, so on so forth. “The Congress should win at least 10 seats in the bypolls and the JD(S) one or two, only then we can discuss about the alliance and the CM issues, he added.

No clarity on re-alliance

In Hubballi, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the talks about his party realigning with the JD(S) had not started yet. Several AICC office-bearers, including Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal and B K Hariprasad, had recently said that the party was open re-alliance with the regional outfit in the state.