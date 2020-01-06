Cannot bite dogs for barking: Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said that those making remarks regarding the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute were barking dogs and one cannot bite a dog if it barks.

“Belagavi is an inseparable part of the state and it will never be parted with Maharashtra.”

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Savadi said, we can make comment or respond to the statements made by those respectable and in responsible positions, but cannot respond to those barking like dogs or bite them.

Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray has made an immature statement regarding Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary and needs to introspect what his cousin Raj Thackeray had spoken of the same issue a few years ago, he said.

The boundary dispute between both states does not exist. Suit regarding it has been unnecessarily filed by Maharashtra and it was pending the Supreme Court and we hope the verdict will be in favour of the state, he added.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said some organisations and persons were attempting to avail the benefit of the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute and water issues for cheap publicity. Marathi language sentiments too were being misused by a section for personnel benefits.

He said the state government will not compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of the land and language. Incidents of betraying the state and nation providing food and water was being witnessed near national borders and in the section of borders between two states. Respective state and union governments should suppress such acts.

BJP does not support such anti-state acts. People from Karnataka and Maharashtra were living like brothers, he said.