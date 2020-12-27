CFI protests outside BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel's office

CFI protests outside BJP state prez Kateel's office

BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik condemned the protests and urged the state government to take strict action

Naina J A
  • Dec 27 2020, 10:31 ist
CFI carried out protests as part of their 'MP Office March'.

Members of Campus Front of India (CFI) on Saturday attempted to lay siege on the office of Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is also the state BJP president, condemning the arrest of CFI's National General Secretary Rauf Shareef by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Activists gathered near the office raised slogans against the government and the police took some leaders into custody. These protests were a part of the CFI's 'MP Office March'. CFI is the student wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

“We are gheraoing the office of MP all over to condemn the arrest of our leader. The MP should come to the protesters and listen to our grievances,” the CFI leaders said. The placards held up by the activists read ‘ED stop being RSS tool,’ ‘India against UAPA,’ ‘Release Shareef,’ ‘we reject NRC, CAA’ and so on.  

BJP spokesperson Capt Ganesh Karnik has condemned the protests of the CFI and urged the state government to initiate steps on banning PFI.

Karnik added that strict action should be initiated against the protesters. He also alleged that PFI was directly involved in a series of riots that took place in the name of CAA and NRC in the country. He stressed the need to ban PFI, saying that it is engaged in anti-national activities.

