CLP leader wants govt to extend legislature session

Urging the State government to extend the winter session of the legislature from three to "15 to 25 days," former chief minister Siddaramaiah has said that the state government should not break the tradition of holding the session in Belagavi.

In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said that the purpose of holding the winter session at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi district was to discuss the problems faced by people of North Karnataka. "This was why Suvarna Soudha was constructed. It is not appropriate to break the tradition," he said.

The Congress leader said that it was appropriate to hold the session soon after the bypolls, which was previously scheduled for October 22. "So, I urge you to take necessary action to ensure that Belagavi session is held for 15 or 25 days from October 22," the letter says.