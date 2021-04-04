CM B S Yediyurappa, K S Eshwarappa share dais at Harihar event, but keep to themselves

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, on Sunday, shared the dais at an event in Harihar taluk for the first time since their latest feud.

Eshwarappa had recently complained against the chief minister to the high command and the governor over the CM’s alleged interference in his department.

The leaders did not even exchange pleasantries but acknowledged each other’s presence in their speeches.

The occasion was the inauguration of the students hostel, community hall and the 5th anniversary of Kaginele Kanaka Mahasamsthan branch mutt at Belludi in Harihar taluk of the district.

Though the two leaders shared the dais at the event that lasted more than two hours, they did not greet each other.

Eshwarappa arrived at the venue with his son K E Kantesh, a member of the Shivamogga zilla panchayat. Yediyurappa arrived a little while later.

They went to the Hora Beeradevara temple on the premises of the mutt and offered prayers together. But they did not make eye contact.

Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeetha pontiff Niranjananandapuri Swami was seated between the two.

Eshwarappa, however, had a chat with the seer and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the programme that lasted for more than two hours.

Eshwarappa, in his speech, hailed the chief minister for declaring a public holiday for Kanaka Jayanthi and releasing funds for the development of Baada, the birthplace of Kanakadasa in Haveri district during his earlier tenure.

Yediyurappa mentioned Eshwarappa’s name in his brief speech and left the venue.