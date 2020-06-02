BSY will not break promise: S T Somashekar

CM B S Yediyurappa will not break promise, says cooperation minister S T Somashekar

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jun 02 2020, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 00:11 ist
S T Somashekar. (DH Photo)

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said that the elections to the upper house of the state legislature will be held shortly. M T B Nagaraj, H Vishwanath and R Shankar are ticket aspirants. "Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has inducted us into the cabinet. He will not break the promise he made."

“It is common for ticket aspirants to mount pressure through MLAs and MPs. The CM has acted according to his promise. He will ensure that all are given an opportunity,” the minister told reporters in Chikkamagaluru. 

“BJP will get nine seats in the upper house. Further, there are two seats in the Rajya Sabha. It is a tradition to select those who have worked for the party and community by looking at the caste factor. There is no need to give any special meaning to it,” said Somashekar. 

The minister said that measures will be taken to lend loans for Asha workers on the model of Sthree Shakti groups and self-help groups getting loan up to Rs 5 lakh through cooperative banks. 

The issue will be raised in the meeting of the cooperative department.

