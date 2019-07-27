Cong asks Arshad to prepare for Shivajinagar bypoll

The Congress, which has started preparing for by-elections, has asked MLC Rizwan Arshad to get ready to contest from the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency.

Congress’ incumbent Shivajinagar legislator R Roshan Baig has rebelled against the party and has tendered resignation amid speculation that he was cosying up with the BJP. The Congress has sought his disqualification under the anti-defection law. Baig’s resignation as well as disqualification is pending before Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

For the imminent bypoll, the Congress is keen on fielding Arshad based on his familiarity with the constituency. Arshad has told the party leadership that he was still recovering from his Lok Sabha defeat and has sought more time to decide on contesting, sources said.

Arshad lost from Bangalore Central to BJP’s P C Mohan twice - in 2014 and the recent Lok Sabha polls.