Cong leaders can no longer fool Indians; have no support of people, says BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje

KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah are in distress and are unnecessarily engaged in levelling allegations against the BJP-led government in Karnataka and at the Centre, Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje said on Sunday.

"After Shivakumar took charge as the KPCC president, the Congress has lost all the elections. The Congress has no support of the people and Shivakumar has no support from his own party leaders. To hide their failures, they are engaged in leveling allegations," Karandlaje said.

“Intelligent people are aware of what the Congress has done in the last 50 years in the country. The Congress leaders can no longer fool the people of the country,” she added.

On Siddaramaiah's beef consumption claim, the BJP leader said, "Being a rationalist, Siddaramaiah has no right to hurt the sentiments of Hindus and Kodavas by stating that Kodavas consume beef."

"His community people should tell whether their community consumes beef or not. People are aware of Siddaramaiah’s drama to woo one particular community," Karandlaje added.

She said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and B S Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka have tackled Covid-19 pandemic effectively and thereby helped in saving several lives.

‘SDPI activists who shouted pro-Pak slogans should be declared 'anti-nationals'’

“By winning a few seats, the SDPI activists have shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. This shows their mentality. Having enjoyed all the benefits on this land, they are shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan, which is anti-national,” Karandlaje said. They should be declared as anti-nationals by bringing in necessary laws by the government for the same, she added.

To a query on allegations that BJP activists were engaged in shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, the minister said, “BJP activists can never shout slogans against the country and engage in anti-national activities. To hide the anti-national activities, the SDPI is levelling allegations against the BJP. Police should arrest all SDPI activists who shouted anti-national slogans.”