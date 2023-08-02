Cong ready to face LS polls on guarantees' plank: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday shot back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'contradictory' stands on welfare schemes.

Siddaramaiah was responding to Modi's allegations against the Congress-led governments in Karnataka and Rajasthan, for stopping development works in the name of 'freebies'. The Congress is ready to face the Lok Sabha elections with the 'guarantee schemes' as its main agenda, he said.

"The people of Karnataka, who have suffered from inflation and unemployment, have rejected the BJP and their economic mismanagement. We are making the best efforts to fight against the financial crisis, relieve the burden of debt, and ensure social security for the common people. Karnataka's model of governance is what is needed for the entire country," Siddaramaiah said on social media.

Modi should make it clear whether his statement against 'freebies' was his stance or the opinion of the party.

"Karnataka BJP leaders are demanding our government to implement all our guarantee schemes immediately. Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa even made a loud protest on this issue," he stated.

Further, the BJP's schemes such as the PM-Kisan Samman Yojana, which deposits Rs. 6000 annually into the accounts of farmers, is also a freebie. The union government is implementing eight freebie schemes with an estimated budget outlay of Rs 1.25 lakh crore. These schemes contradict the Prime Minister's statements, he shot back at Modi.