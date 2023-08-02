Cong to face LS polls on guarantees' plank: K'taka CM

Cong ready to face LS polls on guarantees' plank: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah was responding to Modi's allegations against the Congress-led governments for stopping development works in the name of 'freebies'.

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 02 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 06:05 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday shot back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'contradictory' stands on welfare schemes. 

Siddaramaiah was responding to Modi's allegations against the Congress-led governments in Karnataka and Rajasthan, for stopping development works in the name of 'freebies'. The Congress is ready to face the Lok Sabha elections with the 'guarantee schemes' as its main agenda, he said. 

"The people of Karnataka, who have suffered from inflation and unemployment, have rejected the BJP and their economic mismanagement. We are making the best efforts to fight against the financial crisis, relieve the burden of debt, and ensure social security for the common people. Karnataka's model of governance is what is needed for the entire country," Siddaramaiah said on social media. 

Also Read: Drought: ‘One-size-fits-all’ approach won’t work, Siddaramaiah tells Centre

Modi should make it clear whether his statement against 'freebies' was his stance or the opinion of the party.

"Karnataka BJP leaders are demanding our government to implement all our guarantee schemes immediately. Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa even made a loud protest on this issue," he stated. 

Further, the BJP's schemes such as the PM-Kisan Samman Yojana, which deposits Rs. 6000 annually into the accounts of farmers, is also a freebie. The union government is implementing eight freebie schemes with an estimated budget outlay of Rs 1.25 lakh crore. These schemes contradict the Prime Minister's statements, he shot back at Modi.  

 

 

 

 

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Siddarmaiah
Congress
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

