Congress blames govt apathy for student’s death

Congress leaders on Wednesday blamed the BJP governments at the Centre and the state for the death of Naveen, a student from Haveri district who was killed in the war-hit Ukraine.

The Centre’s apathy is the reason for the student’s death. “The miserable situation of Indian students in Ukraine is because of lack of preparedness by BJP government and failure by the MEA to assess the impact,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah lashed out in a tweet.

“While many other countries began evacuating their citizens as soon as there were news reports of impending war, India started the process only after the war began. Why did the government not act earlier,” he asked.

Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party U T Khader said the Indian government has to bear the responsibility of the student’s death. “Students who reached the border, reached on their own with their own money. The (fare of) Air India tickets shot up to Rs 1 lakh. The government failed to control this. Even the state government failed to put pressure on the Centre for timely evacuation of students,” Khader said.

Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge alleged that the government was putting up a pretence that all is well. “Indian ministers have gone now to Ukraine when the embassy there is closed. Who will they talk to? By bringing back a few students, the government is patting its back. What about the rest of them?” he questioned.

