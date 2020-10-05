Congress defends D K Shivakumar, attacks BJP on CBI raids

Cong defends D K Shivakumar, attacks BJP on CBI raids

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 05 2020, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 11:45 ist
KPCC president D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

CBI raids at premises of KPCC president D K Shivakumar and his brother, Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, led to furious reactions from the grand old party as this came ahead of the November 3 bypolls in the state. 

“The BJP has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on Shivakumar's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls,” Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, condemning the raids. 

CBI sleuths are conducting searches in 14 locations - nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi and one in Mumbai - in connection with a disproportionate assets case. 

AICC General Secretary incharge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said the CBI should focus on the corruption in the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government. “The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding Shivakumar won’t deter us,” he said. “CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yediyurappa government. But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’!” he added. 

Late last year, Shivakumar was incarcerated for 50 days in connection with alleged money laundering. He was appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president in March this year. 

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said the raids were “a heinous act” as the BJP feared defeat in the November 3 bypolls to Sira and Rajarajeshwari assembly segments. 

D K Shivakumar
CBI
D K Suresh
Bengaluru
Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
BJP
Congress

