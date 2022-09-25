Congress did not probe terror cases: Araga Jnanendra

Congress did not probe terror cases, alleges Araga Jnanendra

He promised that the government would announce an award for police who uncovered the link of youths with IS

DHNS
DHNS, Thirthahalli,
  • Sep 25 2022, 06:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 06:16 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra alleged that Congress-led governments at the Centre did not conduct any probe into terrorism-related cases thoroughly.

"But BJP-led government is making an honest attempt to curb terror activities, organisations for peace in the country," he said.

Speaking to media persons, on Saturday, after attending the funeral ceremony of Muneer Ahmad, father of Maaz Muneed Ahmad, who is arrested in alleged terror link with IS, he said, "when Congress was in power at the Centre, bombs were being exploded like fireworks during Deepavali festival. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened defence forces."

He promised that the government would announce an award for police who uncovered the link of youths with IS. This came to limelight as there was no political pressure on police. 

He said people have good opinions about Muneer's family. Though he is a native of Thirthahalli, he took the wrong path due to his friends in Mangaluru. 

araga jnanendra
Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

