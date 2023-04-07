Congress guarantees will cost Rs 1 lakh crore: Nirmala Sitharaman's jibe at party

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Congress’ poll ‘guarantees’ in Karnataka will require Rs one lakh crore, mocking the party for not doing “homework” and “fooling people”.

Addressing a news conference here, Sitharaman pointed out that the size of Karnataka's budget was Rs 3 lakh crore. "If Rs one lakh crore is spent on these guarantees, how does one run the state? These are impractical assurances," she said.

Sitharaman said similar assurances were made in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh in the past. "But after coming to power, nothing was done because they were undeliverable assurances," she said.

Congress has announced four poll 'guarantees' - 200 units of free power, Rs 2,000 per month to woman head of households, 10 kg free rice a month to every BPL member and monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 1,500-3,000.

Sitharaman said the Modi administration had given sufficient grants for Karnataka's development. "Rs 8,480 crore for the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, Rs 4,130 crore for Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway and Rs one lakh crore for various highways. The UPA government in 10 years gave Rs 830 crore to Karnataka for railways whereas the Modi government in nine years has spent Rs 7,561 crore," she said.

'Repeat offender'

She slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "baseless allegations" against PM Modi on the Adani issue. "If Rahul Gandhi really thinks that Adani has been [unduly favoured], it is not true," she said. "Let me also say he's now becoming a repeat offender in terms of baseless allegations against the PM. We saw this prior to the 2019 elections and now he's doing it again," she said.

Sitharaman pointed out that Congress governments have inked agreements with Adani. Citing the Vizhinjam Port in Kerala as an example, she said: "What stopped Rahul Gandhi from demanding that Kerala cancel the project?" She said "the entire solar power project" in Rajasthan was given to Adani.