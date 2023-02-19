Cong has a big list of 'asuras,' says Bommai

Congress has a big list of 'asuras,' says Karnataka CM Bommai

CM Bommai alleged that the Congress had copied his budget announcements

Arunkumar Huralimath
Arunkumar Huralimath
  Feb 19 2023
  updated: Feb 20 2023
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has claimed that orders were issued for giving effect to 90% of the promises made in the last year's budget.

"I had formed a committee of principal secretaries to oversee implementation of the budget, last year. This year also a similar committee will be formed," he said.

Bommai was speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Sunday. The chief minister alleged that the Congress had copied his budget announcements.

"I came up with "Gruhini Shakti" scheme and the Congress has now named it "Gruhalakshmi." Ahead of the elections, the Congress has been coming up with lots of promises, which are hollow and not practical. But, before announcing a scheme, we assess the resources available and hence our plans are always implemented," Bommai said.

Referring to AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala's comment that there was a "asura" (demonic) government in Karnataka, Bommai said that people were wise enough to distinguish between asuras and gods. "People removed the Congress, which ruled for over 60 years, and showed who are the Asuras. There is a big list of Asuras in the grand old party," he said.

Reacting to the Congress' 'flower-on-ear' campaign, Bommai said, the Congress has been putting flowers on the ears of the people for many years, and from now onwards, people will place flowers on their (Congress) ears permanently.

