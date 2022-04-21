Congress has nothing to do with Hubballi violence: DKS

Congress has nothing to do with Hubballi violence: Shivakumar

Shivakumar claimed that the police requested Congress leaders to step in to take control of the situation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 22:43 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH file photo

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Thursday accused the BJP of making Congress a scapegoat in the Old Hubballi violence case.

“Our leaders tried to maintain peace and order. But still, they’re blaming Congress. The root cause of the violence was a BJP-sponsored tweet,” Shivakumar told reporters. "So, it is the BJP that's responsible. That should be investigated".

Shivakumar claimed that the police requested Congress leaders to step in to take control of the situation in Hubballi. "Our district president Altaf got hurt during stone pelting and broke his arm," he said. "But then, neither B S Yediyurappa nor R Ashoka tried to control the situation. Instead, they're blaming Congress. And, they're playing it up to conceal the 40% commission issue," he said, adding that the Congress had nothing to do with the Hubballi violence.

