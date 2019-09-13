Congress, JD(S) attack Centre over #IBPSMosa

The Modi administration came under attack from State Congress and JD(S) units for 'ignoring' demands to restore domicile clause in a recent notification of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exam, here on Friday. As per the recent notification, the exams will be held only in English and Hindi.

The notification came months after Nirmala Sitharaman had assured to allow IBPS examinations in 13 regional languages in addition to English and Hindi in the Lok Sabha. However, the recent notification for the exam for 953 posts said that the tests will be bilingual - in English and Hindi.

While the Congress criticised the decision as a 'humiliation' to Kannadigas, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said that the recent notification was proof of the 'step-motherly treatment' meted to Karnataka.

Taking to twitter, Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged that the notification issued without restoring the domicile clause was a conspiracy to prevent non-Hindi people from getting bank jobs. " (sic) It is a conspiracy to prevent non-hindi ppl from getting bank jobs. We have to teach @BJP4India a lesson about the power of linguistic diversity.

What are the representatives from @BJP4Karnataka doing? Do they also subscribe to the idea of superiority of Hindi? Shame!! #IBPSmosa"

In another tweet, he alleged that the Central government had again cheated the people of Karnataka and accused the BJP of taking the "identity of Kannada for a ride". Does the promise of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya mean nothing, he questioned, adding that their lack of knowledge and breach of trust is a spectacle for moral spinelessness & political ineptitude.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy lambasted the Union government for not allowing the exam to be written in Kannada despite several demands from Kannadigas. "Such moves are proof of step-motherly treatment meted by the Centre. I strongly condemn this," he wrote in a tweet.

Karnataka Congress accused the Centre of humiliating Kannadigas. "Kannadiga demand of restoration of domicile clause prior to 2014 in #IBPS exams are repeatedly Ignored by @narendramodi. @nsitharaman promise in parliament to conduct exam in Kannada is also dishonored. Recent notification has humiliated Kannadigas. We demand justice to kannadigas," the State unit tweeted.

Responses of Congress and JD(S) leaders did not please a few Kannada activists, including Arun Javagal of Banavasi Balaga. "Why are @BJPKarnataka @INCKarnataka and @JanataDal_S not raising their voice even though Kannadigas are losing 99 per cent of posts in Central government and banks," he tweeted.