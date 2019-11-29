Congress, JD(S) daydreaming on forming alliance: Ravi

Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi on Thursday hit out at the Congress and the JD(S), accusing the two parties of silently working towards an alliance.

“They are daydreaming of stitching another opportunistic alliance, after December 9, when the bypoll results will be out,” Ravi told reporters. “They think people have forgotten how, during their rule, the West End Hotel had become the centre of administration by belittling the Vidhana Soudha,” he said.

Ravi also attacked former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), who was turned emotional at a campaign rally at KR Pet.

“Most actors need glycerine to shed tears. Only thespians can manage without glycerine,” he said mockingly.

The Congress or the JD(S) will have to wait till 2023 for them to try and form a government, Ravi said, adding that the BJP will win a sufficient number of seats in the bypolls. “If we win all 15 seats, our number will be 120, with which we can provide a stable government,” he said.