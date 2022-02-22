Congress leader to hold indefinite hunger strike over hijab row

Following controversy over hijab, AICC secretary P V Mohan has decided to start an indefinite hunger strike to instill confidence among students after March 7.

The government has not responded to the controversy over hijab properly. “Hijab is also a part of their culture. The state government should stop using the hijab issue for their political gains. I have decided to hold a hunger strike after March 7 when the Mekedatu padayatra completes. I will not stop my hunger strike until the government allows students to wear headscarves in school and colleges,” Mohan said.

The venue and date for the hunger strike will be decided shortly. “I will launch the hunger strike with the support of various organisations.

