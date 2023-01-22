Congress leaders making promises that cannot be fulfilled: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Sunday said that the Congress leaders have turned desperate due to the fear of being defeated in the next Assembly elections. Hence, they are making promises which cannot be fulfilled.

He was speaking to the media at the helipad in Suttur, Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district on Sunday.

Reacting to the statement of Siddaramaiah that he would retire from politics, if they do not fulfill the promises made in their manifestos, CM Bommai said, "Since we are giving 75 unit free electricity to each SC/ST household, Congress has come up with the idea to give 200 unit free electricity. But they should realise the situation of the DISCOMS (power distribution companies) in the state. We have cleared their Rs 8,000 crore loan and helped them with loans of Rs 13,000 crore. By doing so, we have ensured that there is no disruption in power distribution."

He added, "Congress leaders announced to give 30 kg rice (per month) under Anna Bhagya scheme, but later reduced it to 7 kg and 4 kg, and increased it to 7 kg ahead of Assembly elections. People know their track record and won't trust them."

Reacting to the comments by the opposition leaders on Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said, "Every one knows the value of PM Modi. More the opposition leaders criticise him, the BJP will get more votes."

Reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's statement against him, CM Bommai said, "I have decided not to react to such statements. There should be a limit to what they say. His statement doesn't indicate the culture of the state or politics."

Meanwhile Chief Minister Bommai also said, "We have taken the cases of leopard attacks in T Narsipura taluk seriously. I have instructed Malathi Priya, Chief conservator of Forest, Mysuru circle to form special squads, to trap the leopards. I have asked them to involve the best of forest officials from even other districts in the team. I have asked them to do a detailed combing around the places where the deaths were reported last week. The officials are being asked to create awareness among people to ensure they do not come out during the night."

"Police and forest officials should take necessary steps to safeguard the people. I have also instructed Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru District Dr K V Rajendra to give the compensation amount to the family members of the deceased," Bommai added.