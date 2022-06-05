Congress lost several states for misguiding people about RSS, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Cong lost states for misguiding people on RSS: Bommai

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
  • Jun 05 2022, 15:19 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the Congress lost power in different states by trying to misguide people regarding the Rashriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and they would not come to power in Karnataka for the same reason.

"RSS is engaged in works related to patriotism and social service. It stood with people during disasters. People know what the RSS is," he said.

"Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders are always against the RSS, and they try to misguide people regarding the RSS for political reasons. For this reason, the Congress lost several states, and same thing will happen in Karnataka," he noted.

Politics is being played in the issue of textbook revision also, and the education minister has given answer to this, he said.

When asked about the possibility of confusion during polling for Rajya Sabha elections from the state, Bommai said, "wait till June 10'.

basavaraj bommai
Congress
RSS
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

