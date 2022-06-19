Congress 'manufacturing' protests against Agnipath, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed that Congress and it's ecosystem is 'manufacturing' protest against a progressive decision like Agnipath.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Joshi said 90% of the protestors involved in the pelting of stones and burning of trains have nothing to do with army recruitment, they are just creating unrest based on the instructions from their political bosses.

"No army recruitment aspirant would ever involve in activities that are against India. Anti-social elements are involved in the rioting across India" he said and added if the aspirants have any doubt about the scheme, they can anytime ask the experts and Central government.

"We are ready to address any misunderstanding that the aspirants have" he said and added that scheme was drafted after consulting defence personnel over several years. 90% of the retired and serving army personnel have supported the scheme," Joshi said.

He said Agnipath will open new avenues to the Agniveers and the government is not tampering with the battalion system.

The aspirants should not fall prey to the toolkit designed by those who are trying to create unrest in India, he said.