Congress Mekedatu march to continue: DK Suresh

A defiant and determined Congress wants to go head with its Mekedatu foot march regardless of the government banning the campaign in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

“The padayatra will continue,” Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh told reporters. “The police are trying to stop people from reaching the march. It’s wrong for the government to stop a protest like this,” he said.

Also Read | Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties where there was unity before

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said he has convened a meeting of party legislators to decide on the foot march. “Why didn’t the government issue an order all these days,” he asked rhetorically.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a fourth FIR naming 30 Congress leaders for defying Covid-19 norms.

Check out the latest DH videos here: