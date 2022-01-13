Congress Mekedatu march to continue: DK Suresh

“It’s wrong for the government to stop a protest like this,” he said

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS,
  • Jan 13 2022, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 11:42 ist
KPCC President DK Shivakumar and MP DK Suresh speech in front of supporters. Credit: DH File Photo

A defiant and determined Congress wants to go head with its Mekedatu foot march regardless of the government banning the campaign in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

“The padayatra will continue,” Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh told reporters. “The police are trying to stop people from reaching the march. It’s wrong for the government to stop a protest like this,” he said.

Also Read | Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties where there was unity before

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said he has convened a meeting of party legislators to decide on the foot march. “Why didn’t the government issue an order all these days,” he asked rhetorically.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a fourth FIR naming 30 Congress leaders for defying Covid-19 norms.

