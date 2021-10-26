Congress MLA attacks Kumaraswamy, says he uses Muslim candidates as 'sacrificial lambs'

Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan charged that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy was not campaigning in Hangal as much as he did in Sindagi because he has not received enough ‘suitcases’ from BJP or the candidate.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that Kumaraswamy has made several Muslim and Vokkaliga candidates sacrificial goats for his personal monetary gains.

“Suitcase charges are not mine; it is as per Kumaraswamy’s nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal, who had said at a public meeting that in JD(S) there is a suitcase culture and only those weak candidates who hold ‘bucket’ to top leaders get a ticket,” said Zameer.

“Kumaraswamy had assured of campaigning in favour of two Muslim candidates in Hangal and Sindagi. However, as Kumaraswamy did not receive a big suitcase the former chief minister campaigned only for one day in Hangal,” he said.

2 birds in one shot

The Congress leaders also charged that Kumaraswamy is targeting RSS because the RSS leaders have asked him to do so. “By targeting RSS, Kumaraswamy is trying to hit two birds with one stone: accusing RSS will garner him Muslim votes and that will help BJP win the elections,” he said.

Zameer said that the JD(S) leader fields Muslim candidates only when he wants a ‘sacrificial lamb’. Listing out at least 10 names of Muslim candidates who were politically destroyed by Kumaraswamy, he said that the former chief minister, denied B S Yediyurappa a chance to become a chief minister because he (Kumaraswamy) did not want his brother H D Revanna to become deputy chief minister. “A man, who could not tolerate his brother’s growth will he allow minorities and members of other communities to grow?” he said.

Zameer claimed that JD(S) H D Deve Gowda was not inclined towards giving a ticket to Kumaraswamy to contest the 2004 assembly polls. “It was only after senior JD(S) leaders intervention and demand that Deve Gowda relented. Else, Kumaraswamy would have continued to sweep in BBMP offices,” he said.

