Congress protests against condition of NH

Bantwal and Panemangalore Block Congress Committee led by former minister B Ramanath Rai took out a padayatra from Melkar Junction to B C Road, urging officials to take up repair work of the National Highway on Wednesday.

Rai later addressing the party workers said the pothole-filled road from B C Road to Mani Junction had caused many accidents.

Unfortunately, the government had remained blind to the pathetic condition of the highway.

He alleged that L&T which was entrusted with the work on four-laning the NH 75 from B C Road to Addahole had abandoned the work in midway.

MLC Harish Kumar urged the government to stop collecting toll and penalties under new motor vehicles act until the National Highway was in a motorable condition.