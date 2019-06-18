Congress suspends Roshan Baig for anti-party activities

The Congress has suspended seven-time legislator R Roshan Baig with "immediate effect" for anti-party activities.

"All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the proposal sent by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to take action against R Roshan Baig on account of his anti-party activities. He has been suspended from the party with immediate effect, on the basis on enquiry conducted on this matter," KPCC general secretary VY Ghorpade said in a release Tuesday.

Baig had earned the wrath of the Congress leadership when he went public with his disgruntlement soon after the Lok Sabha election results.

While urging Muslims to join hands with the BJP, Baig had launched a scathing attack on the Congress leadership - he called Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah arrogant, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal a buffoon and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao a flop-show.

Recently, Baig had been linked to the multi-crore IMA scam, and his acquaintance with fugitive Mohammed Mansoor Khan was publicly acknowledged by Revenue Minister RV Deshpande.

Earlier in the day, about a dozen KPCC office- bearers petitioned the Rao to act against Baig in light of his alleged involvement in the IMA scam.

A former minister, Baig represents the Shivajinagar constituency in Bengaluru. It is known that Baig was sulking ever since the Congress-JD(S) coalition was formed. He was a ministerial aspirant. During the Lok Sabha election, he is understood to have aspired for a ticket to contest from the Bangalore Central constituency.