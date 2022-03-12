Congress top brass likely to be cautious to address factionalism in Karnataka

The Congress party high command has reportedly decided to be cautious while addressing the problem of factionalism in the Karnataka unit after a humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections in Punjab.

Many leaders of the grand old party believe that the mistake in properly addressing factionalism within the party unit in Punjab cost heavily.

Shivakumar has been insisting on the high command to declare him as the chief ministerial candidate for the 2023 Assembly polls. However, the high command is wary of declaring Shivakumar as the chief ministerial candidate, according to a leader.

The projection of Shivakumar as the Chief Ministerial candidate may not go well with the supporters of the leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Such a move may land the party in crisis in the Southern state, the leader added.

Despite opposition from some MPs and MLAs, the high command appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state unit president in Punjab. Captain Amarinder Singh was unceremoniously made to resign as the Chief Minister. Many leaders believe that these moves played an important role in the party’s defeat in the recently concluded polls.

Appointment of office-bearers to district and block units is pending. Supporters of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar tried to secure positions for their followers. However, it was stalled by the top brass. The high command is likely to consult both the leaders before taking any decision in this regard.

The growing tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for supremacy seems to be a major challenge for the Delhi leaders. The high command wanted a national role for Siddaramaiah to end the tussle. However, he turned down the offer.

Though Mallikarjun Kharge, Hariprasad and Muniyappa back Shivakumar, the high command is fully aware of Siddaramaiah’s strength. “Shivakumar executed the Mekedatu foot march to display his strength. But Siddaramaiah is one of the leaders who have a mass base,” the leader said.

