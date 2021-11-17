Congress trying to poach JD(S) leaders, claims HDK

Congress leaders are making “constant efforts to hijack” JD(S) leaders, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy claimed on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Kumaraswamy took a dig at Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah without naming him.

“A former chief minister, who is a Congress leader, has been making repeated phone calls to poach one of our leaders. The JD(S) leader has specified to him that he is not interested in jumping to Congress. However, the phone calls have not stopped,” Kumaraswamy claimed.

While Congress keeps reiterating that there is no future for JD(S), why are they making constant efforts to poach our leaders? Is their plight so pathetic, he charged. “The only aim of Congress is to finish JD(S),” he alleged.

Kumaraswamy was speaking after wrapping up the party’s ‘Janata Sangama’ workshop. The nine-day event was held with the intent to strengthen the party’s organizational activities.

“The party has suffered a setback in a few districts. It will need time to spring back on its feet here. The party’s recent meet focusing on Bengaluru was a huge success. The party will release a separate manifesto for Bengaluru soon, keeping the BBMP elections and the 2023 Legislative Assembly election in mind,” he said.

