Congress will win Karnataka bypolls, says Siddaramaiah

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 09 2021, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 14:26 ist
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Congress candidates will win bypolls for Hanagal and Sindagi assembly segments.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said the election results will not be a referendum for upcoming assembly elections but the results will reflect the opinion of the people on the government.

The people are upset over the state as well as the union government, he said.

Also read: Shift Siddaramaiah to national politics, Congress veterans urge Sonia

Siddaramaiah also said that JD(S) is not fielding candidates belonging to minority community with good intentions but, to divide vote. 

Siddaramaiah also suspects political conspiracy behind the Income Tax department raid against close aids of B S Yediyurappa and B J Vijayendra.

Siddaramaiah added that he will not shift to national politics and argued that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has not invited him to the Centre. 

