Cops get medals for winning Police Duty Meet contests

About 50 police officers on Saturday received medals and certificates for winning various contests at the Police Duty Meet last year.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao presented the medals to the officers at CAR Ground, Mysuru Road. Officers who won first, second and third prizes were given gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively, along with certificates of appreciation.

Many officers, including constables and inspectors, had taken part in the zonal-level Police Duty Meet in 2019. The competition aims to improve the professional skills and standards of police officers. The competitions featured the following categories: Scientific Aids to Investigation, Computer Awareness, Photo and Videography, Anti-Sabotage Check and Police Dog.