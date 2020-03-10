Coronavirus: 3 more test positive in Bengaluru; total cases rises to 4

Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed to DH that three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. That takes the total number of positive cases in Karnataka to at least four cases.

Two of the people who tested positive today (March 10) are connected to the techie who had earlier tested positive. They are the techie's wife and his daughter.

The fourth patient is another unrelated person who travelled from the U.S. via London. There are other suspected cases in the state but they are yet to be confirmed as positive with medical reports.

Karnataka on Monday evening confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) as the government declared a holiday for all primary schools (class 1 to 5) in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts to contain the outbreak.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar confirmed the development to the press late in the evening, hours after the school declared holiday and a major consulting company sent home more than 10 employees who were living in the vicinity of the school.

The patient, a 40-year-old software engineer and a resident of Whitefield in East Bengaluru is being treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in Central Bengaluru.