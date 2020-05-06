Coronavirus Lockdown: Cancelling trains violation of fundamental rights, says Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP government over cancellation of trains meant for migrant labourers on Tuesday evening, calling it a violation of fundamental rights.

Demanding the government to arrange trains for those who wanted to go back, he said that the exodus was triggered due to a lack of concern towards migrant labourers by the administration.

Tweeting with the hashtag #MigrantLivesMatter, he said, "The decision of CM B S Yediyurappa to cancel trains for migrants is not just inhuman but also violation of fundamental rights.

The argument of Yediyurappa that construction will not happen if migrants go back just exposes his mindset. He is willing to sacrifice the lives of helpless labourers for the sake of invisible hands," he said, taking a dig at the CM for the decision soon after his meeting with representatives from Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India.

"The decision to go back or to stay back should be with the labourers and not with the government. Labourers are free to choose health or work. Who will take responsibility if something goes wrong? Are we still practicing bonded labour?" he said.

"Had the interests of labourers been taken care by the concerned stakeholders, migrants may have stayed back. Even (the) government did little to address their concerns. I strongly urge the CM to arrange trains for those migrants who wish to go back," he demanded.