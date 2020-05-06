'Cancelling trains violation of fundamental rights'

Coronavirus Lockdown: Cancelling trains violation of fundamental rights, says Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 06 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 20:12 ist
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP government over cancellation of trains (DH File Photo)

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP government over cancellation of trains meant for migrant labourers on Tuesday evening, calling it a violation of fundamental rights.

Demanding the government to arrange trains for those who wanted to go back, he said that the exodus was triggered due to a lack of concern towards migrant labourers by the administration.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Tweeting with the hashtag #MigrantLivesMatter, he said, "The decision of CM B S Yediyurappa to cancel trains for migrants is not just inhuman but also violation of fundamental rights.

The argument of Yediyurappa that construction will not happen if migrants go back just exposes his mindset. He is willing to sacrifice the lives of helpless labourers for the sake of invisible hands," he said, taking a dig at the CM for the decision soon after his meeting with representatives from Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India.

"The decision to go back or to stay back should be with the labourers and not with the government. Labourers are free to choose health or work. Who will take responsibility if something goes wrong? Are we still practicing bonded labour?" he said.

"Had the interests of labourers been taken care by the concerned stakeholders, migrants may have stayed back. Even (the) government did little to address their concerns. I strongly urge the CM  to arrange trains for those migrants who wish to go back," he demanded.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
migrant workers
BJP
Congress
B S Yediyurappa
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

 