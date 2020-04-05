Coronavirus lockdown: Has PM slyly asked nation to observe candlelight vigil on eve of BJP foundation day? asks H D Kumaraswamy

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi has converted a national crisis into an event of 'self-aggrandizement', JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy sought a credible scientific and rational explanation for the candlelight vigil on Sunday, April 5 evening.

In a tweet thread, the former chief minister lashed out at the PM for pushing the "hidden agenda of the party in the face of global calamity" and giving meaningless tasks to an already exhausted population.

"Has the PM slyly asked the nation to observe a candle light vigil on the eve of foundation day of BJP? April 6 being its foundation day, what else can explain the choice of date & time for this event? I challenge the PM to offer a credible scientific and rational explanation.

1/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 5, 2020

"The government is yet to provide PPEs for doctors and make test kits affordable for the common man. Without telling the nation what concrete steps are being taken to combat COVID-19 menace, the prime minister is giving meaningless tasks to an already exhausted population.

2/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 5, 2020

"It is shameful to convert the national crisis into an event of self-aggrandizement & it is beyond shameful to push the hidden agenda of his party in the face of global calamity. May sense prevail upon the PM," he wrote.

Tweeting in Kannada, he questioned whether the BJP - which is not ready to celebrate its foundation day owing to the lockdown - was indirectly using the people of the country for the purpose by making them light lamps.

"Did the PM misuse the corona crisis to observe BJP foundation day?" he wrote.