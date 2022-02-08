Couldn't speak to J P Nadda about cabinet reshuffle, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Amid demands from a section of BJP leaders to total reshuffle of the Karnataka cabinet, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he couldn't speak on the issue with BJP National president J P Nadda.

"I spoke to Naddaji over phone. Naddaji said he will again call back after two days since he was busy with election campaign," Bommai told reporters here before returning to Bengaluru after ending his two-day tour.

"I could not discuss cabinet cabinet rejig issue with national president," the CM said.

Sources close to the CM said after the election in five states, he will come to Delhi to meet the party top brass to discuss the issue. The election results will be announced on March 10.

The CM on Monday night met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed about cabinet rejig. Shah, while suggesting the CM to conduct the rejig only after the elections, also asked him to meet Nadda and discuss the issue.

The Bommai cabinet currently has four vacancies against a full strength of 34 ministers.

Citing Karnataka assembly polls in 2023, several legislators, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and M P Renukacharya, have openly said that if the cabinet exercise is delayed and carried out after the elections, it will be too late for new ministers to make a mark, even in their own constituencies.

