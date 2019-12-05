Councillor returns to Cong, says he was taken for tea

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Dec 05 2019, 22:43pm ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2019, 23:20pm ist

Two days after joining the BJP, Sampangiramnagar councillor R Vasanthkumar returned to the Congress on Thursday. 

The councillor was welcomed into the BJP at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s residence on Tuesday. 

“Some BJP leaders took me with them on the pretext of drinking tea. Suddenly, they took me to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and announced that I had joined the BJP,” Vasanthkumar
told a news conference, flanked by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee
(KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao. 

“I didn’t know what to do at that point. I felt bad that I had been cheated this way. That’s why I returned to my party,” he said. 

Vasanthkumar’s entry into the BJP was seen as a setback to the Congress ahead of the bypolls in the Shivajinagar constituency. The Congress has already expelled two of its councillors from the segment - M K Gunashekhar and Netravati Krishnegowda - for ‘anti-party’ activity. 

“Vasanthkumar was forcibly taken by BJP leaders,” Rao charged. “It is sad that Yediyurappa, S R Vishwanath (CM’s political secretary) and their rowdies continue their unprincipled politics,” he added.

 

