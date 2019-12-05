Councillor returns to Cong, says he was taken for tea

Two days after joining the BJP, Sampangiramnagar councillor R Vasanthkumar returned to the Congress on Thursday.

The councillor was welcomed into the BJP at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s residence on Tuesday.

“Some BJP leaders took me with them on the pretext of drinking tea. Suddenly, they took me to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and announced that I had joined the BJP,” Vasanthkumar

told a news conference, flanked by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee

(KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“I didn’t know what to do at that point. I felt bad that I had been cheated this way. That’s why I returned to my party,” he said.

Vasanthkumar’s entry into the BJP was seen as a setback to the Congress ahead of the bypolls in the Shivajinagar constituency. The Congress has already expelled two of its councillors from the segment - M K Gunashekhar and Netravati Krishnegowda - for ‘anti-party’ activity.

“Vasanthkumar was forcibly taken by BJP leaders,” Rao charged. “It is sad that Yediyurappa, S R Vishwanath (CM’s political secretary) and their rowdies continue their unprincipled politics,” he added.