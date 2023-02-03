D K Shivakumar downplays factionalism in Congress

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Friday downplayed reports of factionalism in state Congress, saying that there are no factions/groups and that there's just Congress faction/group.

Speaking to reporters after performing puja at Kurudumale Ganesh temple, Shivakumar said, "We have embarked on two Praja Dhwani Yatres today. One starting from Kurudumale in the taluk and another yatre led by Siddaramaiah has begun from Basavakalyan, the karmabhoomi of Basavanna, in Bidar."

Replying to a query on CBI being used as a political weapon against him, Shivakumar said, "I am clean and ready to face any enquiry.

The KPCC president reiterated that the Congress party, if voted to power, will give 200 units of power to each household for free and give Rs 2,000 per month to the female head of the family.

Miffed over sidelining his supporters for Praja Dhwani Yatre, former MP K H Muniyappa refused to board the tour bus. Efforts to pacify the unhappy leader by D K Shivakumar, Ramalingareddy and others failed to yield results. Muniyappa left Kurudumale to KGF, where the party held a rally, in his private vehicle. Muniyappa's supporters stayed away from the Mulbagal programme.