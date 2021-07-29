D K Shivakumar greets new Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar greeted Basavaraj Bommai, who took charge as the new chief minister of the state, on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters after participating in the condolence meeting held in memory of former MP G Madegowda at Hanumanthnagar in Maddur taluk of Mandya district.

Shivakumar said, "The Congress party extends greetings to the new CM. Let him give good administration and bring reputation to the state."

"The Union government has been meeting out injustice to the state in the Mekedatu project. Several projects could not be taken off as the Centre did not allocate funds. The MPs too have not raised their voice in the Parliament. The new CM should ensure that the Centre focuses on the Mekedatu project," he said.