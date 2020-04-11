D K Shivakumar petitions police chief, seeks action against BJP leaders

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Friday lodged a complaint with Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood seeking action against four BJP leaders for their alleged communal statements.

In his petition, Shivakumar cited remarks made by BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, former union minister Anant hkumar Hegde, MLAs MP Renukacharya and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, describing them “vituperative statements which are offences under Sections 153A of the IPC.”

The Congress leader said the four leaders “joined in a criminal conspiracy to create enmity between Hindus and Muslims.” Their statements, Shivakumar said, further caused “criminal intimidation by threatening to shoot down persons belonging to a particular community.”

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the DG and IGP was “duty-bound” to take suo motu action. “It doesn’t matter what the chief minister says or does, but the DGP is the concerned authority. He must take action,” he said.

Shivakumar announced a ‘Read the Preamble’ programme on April 14 to mark 129th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. The event will be held at the party headquarters at 10 am on April 14.