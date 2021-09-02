D K Shivakumar promises sops for Madiwalas

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Thursday met leaders from the Madiwala (washermen) and assured them that the party’s election manifesto will have promises for their welfare.

The Madiwala community has been demanding inclusion under the SC list. At present, they come under the OBC Category-2A.

“Nowadays, everybody is obsessed with caste. They claim their numbers to be in lakhs. Going by that, the state’s population will cross 20 crore,” Shivakumar told them.

“I don’t care if anyone has even bothered to listen to your problems. But, it’s true that politicians have not done justice to your community. Remedying that is my intention,” he said.