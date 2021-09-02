D K Shivakumar promises sops for Madiwalas

D K Shivakumar promises sops for Madiwalas

The Madiwala community has been demanding inclusion under the SC list

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 02 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 23:34 ist
Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Thursday met leaders from the Madiwala (washermen) and assured them that the party’s election manifesto will have promises for their welfare. 

The Madiwala community has been demanding inclusion under the SC list. At present, they come under the OBC Category-2A. 

“Nowadays, everybody is obsessed with caste. They claim their numbers to be in lakhs. Going by that, the state’s population will cross 20 crore,” Shivakumar told them.

“I don’t care if anyone has even bothered to listen to your problems. But, it’s true that politicians have not done justice to your community. Remedying that is my intention,” he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Congress
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 