D K Shivakumar seeks sops for small businesses

He opposed the government’s move to impose a lockdown

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 23:40 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Monday asked the state government to waive property tax and provide other sops for pandemic-hit small businesses. 

Shivakumar said this after holding talks with industry body FKCCI and traders. 

“Small businesses are so hurt and pained that it looks like these are the last days of this government,” Shivakumar told reporters. 

“We demand that all commercial property taxes be waived. Second, there should be a two-year moratorium period for the repayment of loans. Third, the government should support small businesses in paying the interest,” he said. 

Shivakumar demanded that transport, hotel and restaurants should be brought under the ‘essential commodities’ category. He opposed the government’s move to impose a lockdown. “How does a lockdown help? Let the government convince people on this,” he said. 

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Congress
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

