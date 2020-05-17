D K Shivakumar to chair meetings with party leaders, workers

Ahead of his official takeover as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), D K Shivakumar will hold a series of meetings with senior party leaders and workers to deliberate on party strategies in the coming days.

The consultation will be over a period of five days in which all defeated candidates of 2019 Lok Sabha and 2018 Assembly elections, district congress committee presidents, election observers and office bearers of various Congress units will take part.

Shivakumar, who was appointed Congress president in March, is expected to officially take charge of the state unit by the end of May. Apart from discussing measures to strengthen the party, measures to highlight the shortcomings of the state government in tackling the pandemic will also be charted out during the meeting, sources said.