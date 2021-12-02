Decision on truck with BJP after Gowda’s return: HDK

The JD(S) will take a call on a tie-up with BJP for the upcoming MLC polls once party supremo H D Devegowda returns from New Delhi, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with assembly constituency voters in Ramanagara.

Kumaraswamy said senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa has given an open call to JD(S) to support the saffron party in constituencies where the party has not fielded candidates. The party will think about it and take an appropriate decision, he said.

On the contrary, Congress has specifically said it does not want any support from JD(S). “The JD(S) will not go knocking on their door,” he said.

No pact with JD(S): minister

Meanwhile, Chamarajanagar district in-charge minister S T Somashekar said that the saffron party has not forged any alliance with the regional outfit for Council polls to Mysuru-Chamarajanagar local bodies constituency.

Addressing a campaign meeting of the party candidate in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday, Somashekar said, “There is no question of alliance with the JD(S) in Mysuru-Chamarajanagar constituency. Party workers are striving for the victory of consensus candidate Raghu Kautilya.”

He urged the elected representatives of local bodies to cast their preferential vote to the party candidate.

“The party has formed 15 committees in as many Assembly segments in Mysuru-Chamarajanagar (twin seats) constituency. Our workers are reaching out to the electorate. On the other hand, JD(S) leaders are embroiled in blame game while Congress campaign is yet to take off,” the minister said.