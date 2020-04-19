Declare Covid-19 pandemic a national disaster, Cong demands

A Congress delegation, led by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, on Sunday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to pressure the Centre to declare the Covid-19 pandemic a ‘national disaster’.

The delegation also sought the state government to provide a minimum assistance of Rs 10,000 each to skilled labourers and small traders left without an income during the lockdown period.

“The state should demand the Centre to declare Covid-19 as a national disaster and to extend all financial and other assistance to the population affected by the lockdown,” the memorandum submitted to the CM read.

Carpenters, blacksmiths, cooks, small traders, drivers, cleaners, priests among others have been severely affected due to the lockdown. “A special package should be announced to provide minimum assistance of Rs 10,000 per month during the lockdown period,” Congress demanded.

Raising concerns over provocative messages on social media targeting a community for the spread of the virus, the delegation complained about similar statements by a few BJP legislators. Despite assurances by the CM, the government has failed to act against those making such remarks, the memorandum read. Awareness should be created at gram panchayat and ward levels against communalising the pandemic.

The government should also arrange transport facilities to migrant labourers from different parts of the country and state, the memorandum read, adding that they should be allowed to travel after testing.

Other demands by Congress included ramping up testing in the state by setting up Covid-19 labs at every district, setting up a task force of experts to revive the financial condition of the state, restarting NREGA works in rural areas and providing clarity to students on exams.