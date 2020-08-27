Declining Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s offer, MLA asks him to woo SC (Right) community

BJP’s Mudigere legislator MP Kumaraswamy has formally declined his appointment as head of the Karnataka Market Consultants and Agencies Ltd (MCA), a month after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa named him to this post.

Instead, Kumaraswamy urged Yediyurappa to induct any one of the SC (Right) MLAs into his Cabinet so as to woo the community.

“I have never asked you or the party to make me a minister or be appointed to any board or corporation. I will not decorate the post you have given me. Please don’t mistake me,” Kumaraswamy wrote in a letter to Yediyurappa.

“All that’s important to me is the BJP government administered by you for the next three years.” The 3-time MLA also profusely thanked Yediyurappa for having supported him throughout his political career.

“The SC (Right) community is a sizable population in the state. They are basically untouchables. There are three MLAs belonging to this community. If any one of them is made a minister over the next three years, it will encourage the SC (Right) community to support the BJP in a big way during the 2023 Assembly elections,” Kumaraswamy said.