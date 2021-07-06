Delay in action emboldens disgruntled BJP leaders to flay CM Yediyurappa, son

BJP general secretary and Karnataka incharge Arun Singh’s effort to impart discipline in the state party unit by warning of action against disgruntled leaders seems to have had little effect.

The party leadership’s delay in initiating disciplinary action promised against leaders making public remarks against the state government appears to have emboldened the disgruntled leaders, who have restarted their tirade against the B S Yediyurappa administration.

Leading the charge - yet again - was Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. Speaking in Mysuru earlier this week, Yatnal said that the process of changing the CM was ‘ongoing’ as the high command was very serious about it.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is not able to perform due to age-related issues.

“If the party has to survive, changing the CM is essential,” he said, while accusing Yediyurappa’s son and BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra of being involved in a series of scams.

His attack against the government continued on Tuesday too, and had to face protests from a section of Lingayat seers in Chamarajanagar.

Yatnal, who has been relentless in his criticism against the government throughout 2020, was served a notice in February this year. Last month, Singh warned of action against anyone issuing statements that show the government in poor light.

Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar was more subtle in his criticism, where he reiterated that all was still not well within the state BJP unit and the Cabinet.

Vijayendra targeted

His bitterness about Vijayendra was reflected in the statement: “the Dasara elephant carries the Ambari (golden howdah) doesn’t mean its calf can carry it too.”

Sources in BJP said disciplinary action against disgruntled leaders making public remarks against the government appeared very unlikely, considering that the party leadership hasn’t yet acted against them.

“Singh had assured of action within two days or a week. The fact that there is no communication about any action appears to have emboldened some leaders to make such remarks again,” a senior BJP leader said.