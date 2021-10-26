Deliberations on attack on Hindus at RSS National Executive meet

Violent attacks upon the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, holding meaningful patriotic programmes as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, promoting Swadeshi and programmes to be organised to mark the 100th year of RSS to be held in 2025 are among the issues that will be discussed at the three-day Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s ‘Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak (ABKM) to be held from October 28 (Thursday) at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra located at Garag in Dharwad taluk.

Giving details of the three-day executive meeting on Tuesday, RSS national Prachar Pramukh (publicity in-charge) Sunil Ambekar said that the national executive of the Sangha to be chaired by Sarsanghachalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat will review the action plan prepared by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) this year.

As many as 350 delegates including sarakaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale and Akhil Bharatiya, Kshetra and Prant Adhikari will be present at the meeting.

Ambekar said that Seva Bharati, an organ of Sangh Parivar had taken up relief work during the Covid-19 and as many as 10 lakh Swayamsevaks had taken part in the relief camps at 1.5 lakh places in the country. Training will be imparted to swayamsevaks about handling the Covid-19 situation to enable them to work effectively in the event of another wave.

Programmes will be chalked out to train the swayamsevaks in promoting swadeshi concept in the country and instilling love and affinity towards the native language, culture and heritage.

Hindus who are minorities in Bangladesh are being persecuted in that country and the RSS national executive will discuss the issue and formulate a policy to protect the interests of the Hindus.

RSS which was founded in 1925 will complete 100 years in 2025 and special programmes will be chalked out for four years ahead (2021-24) of the centenary celebrations, he said.

Reacting to reports in a section of the media that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National president J P Nadda and other BJP leaders will be present at the meeting Ambekar said that no BJP minister for Union or State will participate in the meeting as the ABPS will be attended by only RSS functionaries to discuss organisational issues like expansion and training of swayamsevaks.

Security beefed up

Security has been beefed up at the Rastrotthana Vidyakendra premises on Garag road in view of the presence of senior RSS functionaries who are under security cover. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been provided 'Z' category security.

Dharwad Superintendent of Police P Krishnakant who visited the RVK campus on Tuesday afternoon inspected the security arrangements. He said security arrangements have been made as per the protocol.

