Demand for Dalit CM in Karnataka resurfaces

The demand for a Dalit Chief Minister got shriller at Bannikuppe during the visit of Congress leader G Parameswara on Monday.

The Scheduled Caste community people surrounded Parameshwara after he attended a meeting with SC leaders and demanded him to promise them of making a Dalit as next chief minister of the state. Parameshwara was campaigning for H P Manjunath, Congress candidate for Hunsur constituency.

The people alleged injustice for the community by the Congress party.

“You (Parameshwara) had served as the party president for 10 years but, Siddaramaiah was made as chief minister. Why should we support if Siddaramaiah made as chief minister. We don’t want either Siddaramaiah or Manjunath. We will support Congress candidate only if you assure of becoming chief minister,’ they demanded.

However, Parameshwara was not in a position to convince them and left the spot.