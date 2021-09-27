Deve Gowda slams Congress as JD(S) begins 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls bootcamp

The JD(S) on Monday kickstarted a 4-day training workshop aimed at the 2023 Assembly polls with party supremo H D Deve Gowda launching an attack on Congress, especially former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Gowda was speaking at Janata Parva 1.0, a JD(S) orientation workshop for party leaders, with an aim to bring the party back to power in 2023.

"I am alive and will drive this party forward. I will personally travel each district," Gowda, the former prime minister, said.

Directing his ire against Siddaramaiah who recently stated that the JD(S) will never come to power on its own, Gowda warned the Congress leader against belittling the regional party. "It was I who introduced Siddaramaiah to public life. However, he set out to defeat me with a vengeance in Tumkur as he was upset about losing his seat in Mysuru," Gowda said.

"Siddaramaiah also wove a propaganda in Hassan against JD(S), alleging that we were the BJP's 'B' team," he said. "Albeit such efforts, the Congress won only 79 seats," he said, adding, "How long will Siddaramaiah lie that the party lost because of coalition with JD(S)? He must speak the truth."

He further questioned the secular credentials of the Congress after it had tied up with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy launched 'Mission 123' with an aim to win that many seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"We will make all efforts to reach this goal. The party will chart out specific targets for candidates contesting the next elections. Necessary training will be provided for it," Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy said the 4-day workshop will focus on how the party can achieve the 123 target. "The party will take up programmes in every district. I'll meet party workers at the hobli-level," he said.

With several leaders ready to jump ship to the Congress, Kumaraswamy said he would not bother about those who quit. "There are still some efforts to poach workers from our party. Such workers who are sitting on the fence have not been invited to the workshop," he added.

There are some people who slight JD(S) by commenting that the party is a "30-seat" party, he charged, indirectly taking a dig at Siddaramiah. "We will show them our strength in the next elections."

