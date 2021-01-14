Dissidents to call on Smit Shah during his visit on Jan 16, 17

BJP legislators unhappy over Cabinet expansion are expected to meet Union Minister Amit Shah and air their grievances, during his visit to the state on January 16 and 17.

Shah is scheduled to participate in various programmes in Shivamogga, Belagavi, Bagalkot and Bengaluru.

According to sources, several BJP MLAs are expected to meet Shah during his stay in Belagavi.

"Apart from those publicly airing criticism against the government, there are also those who have decided to approach the Home minister and express their concerns."

Apart from complaints on Cabinet expansion, legislators are expected to highlight the alleged interference of state BJP vice president and Yediyurappa's second son B Y Vijayendra in government affairs.

Sources said despite the complaints, a quick redressal was difficult as the new list of ministers was approved by the high command before ministers were sworn in.

Shah will arrive in Bengaluru on January 16, before travelling to Shivamogga for various programmes, including the inauguration of the Rapid Action Force unit in Bhadravathi. He will return to Bengaluru the same evening and participate in an event in Vidhana Soudha.

On Sunday, he will take part in an event of Nirani Group in Bagalkot, inaugurate a high-tech simulation training centre at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and will participate in a public programme at the venue.

He is scheduled to visit the residence of late union minister Suresh Angadi and hold a hour-long meeting with party leaders before departing to Delhi.