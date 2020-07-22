District in-charge minister has failed people: K M Ganesh

The MLAs, who are not able to respond to the woes of the people in containment zones, should step down, K M Ganesh, district JD(S) president, said.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, he alleged that the district in-charge minister and the MLAs have failed to instill confidence among people and to provide necessary facilities for them in the current crisis.

Ganesh said there was no need of a district in-charge for Kodagu, who visits the district only to conduct meetings, and not to listen to the problems of people.

“After a person is tested positive for Covid-19, the area where he resides will be sealed. But, after the sealdown, no officer or the elected representative is bothered about the needs of the people in the containment area,” the JD(S) leader alleged.

The district administration is shying away from its responsibilities, he said and called the elected representatives and the administrative system to unitedly make efforts to manage the situation.

Ridiculing the move of the government, which has been filing cases against those who point out the mismanagement of Covid-19 situation, he said there are no doctors at most of the health centres.

JD(S) district minority cell president Isaac Khan also alleged that the people in Kodagu were not getting timely treatment for non-Covid ailments.